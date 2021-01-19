Florida adds 9,816 COVID cases, second lowest reported this year, and 160-plus deaths

Florida’s Department of Health on Tuesday confirmed 9,816 additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s known total to 1,589,097. Also, 162 resident deaths were announced, bringing the resident death toll to 24,436.

One new non-resident death was also announced, bringing the non-resident toll to 384.

Tuesday’s single day count is the second day in a row that the state reported fewer than 10,000 cases this year.

According to the state’s Monday COVID-19 vaccine report, one million people have been vaccinated in Florida — with 93,258 of those people having completed the series of two doses.

Of those who completed the two-dose vaccination, 15,107 were Miami-Dade residents, 12,609 were Broward residents and 245 were Monroe residents.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Florida

▪ Miami-Dade County reported 1,875 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 and five new deaths, according to Florida’s Department of Health. The county now has 347,965 confirmed cases and 4,622 deaths.

▪ Broward County reported 844 additional confirmed cases of the disease and seven new deaths. The county has a known total of 160,514 cases and 1,990 deaths.

▪ Palm Beach County saw 625 additional confirmed cases and 22 new deaths. The county now has 98,692 confirmed cases and 2,059 deaths.

▪ Monroe County confirmed 33 additional cases and no new deaths. The county has a known total of 4,993 cases and 37 deaths.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Florida

One of the tools that officials rely on to determine whether the coronavirus situation is improving in the state is hospitalization data. Unlike testing, which might be limited or takes days to report results, hospitalizations can help give officials a real-time snapshot of how many people are severely ill with COVID-19.

The Florida Agency for Health Care Administration reports the number of patients hospitalized statewide with a “primary diagnosis of COVID.” The data, which is updated at least every hour, does not distinguish between the number of COVID-19 patients in hospital intensive care units and those in acute-care beds, which require less attention from nurses.

As of 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, there were 7,363 COVID-19 patients admitted into hospitals throughout the state, according to the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration dashboard. This is at mid-August levels, when more than 5,000 COVID-19 patients were admitted into hospitals throughout the state.

Of Tuesday’s hospitalizations, 1,092 were in Miami-Dade, 612 in Broward, 441 in Palm Beach and five in Monroe, according to the agency.

The state has had a total of 68,478 Florida residents hospitalized for COVID-19-related complications, according to Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard.

This article will be updated.