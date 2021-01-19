Publix stores in Palm Beach, Martin, Monroe counties to get COVID-19 vaccines

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced on Tuesday that all 67 Publix pharmacies in Palm Beach County, along with seven in Martin County and two in Monroe County, will soon offer the COVID-19 vaccine.

The vaccines will be offered to Floridians 65 and older and will be available by appointment only, DeSantis told reporters at a news conference in Jupiter.

“Rather than have them drive all over God’s creation, we understand that if you are 80 years old, it is easier to go to the supermarket than some of this other stuff,” DeSantis said.

The select Publix pharmacies in Palm Beach, Monroe and Martin counties will start taking appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations on Wednesday, and shots will begin to be administered on Thursday, DeSantis said. Each store will have 100 or 125 shots available per day, DeSantis said.

The state’s weekly vaccine supply relies on the allocations provided by the federal government.

This means the number of vaccines that are made available at Publix pharmacies could vary on a weekly basis. But the administration is “confident” the stores will be able to provide between 100 to 125 doses per day at Publix stores, DeSantis spokeswoman Meredith Beatrice told the Herald/Times.

At the press conference, DeSantis said he anticipates Florida will get more vaccines from the federal government on a weekly basis “than what we have been getting.”

“I think they are going to give us more just naturally because there is going to be more vaccines, but then I also think that if they stick to this idea that places with higher senior populations get more … then, that is obviously going to help us because 21% of our state is 65 and over,” DeSantis said.

According to the state’s Monday COVID-19 vaccine report, 1 million Floridians have been vaccinated and 93,258 of those people have received the series of two doses.

DeSantis’ announcement is the latest step by his administration to expand access to the vaccine through a partnership with Publix, the state’s largest grocery chain. The governor said 181 Publix pharmacies in 15 counties will now carry the vaccine.

“We initially just focused on some counties that had high senior populations, but maybe not as robust health systems as you would see in Miami-Dade or Orlando, and then we tried to focus on medium-sized counties that had a lot of seniors,” DeSantis said, noting Palm Beach County will be the first “really large county” to be part of the Publix vaccine rollout.

In Monroe County, Publix pharmacies in Islamorada and Key West will offer the vaccine, DeSantis said. Just last week, officials with the Florida Department of Health in Monroe County blamed the state for an “unanticipated lag” in delivering additional COVID-19 vaccines to the Keys.

The governor did not provide the exact locations in Martin County. But more information can be found on Publix.com/vaccines.

Other more populous Florida counties, like Miami-Dade, Broward, Pinellas, Hillsborough, Pasco, Orange, Seminole and Duval do not have COVID-19 vaccines available at Publix pharmacies yet. The governor’s office did not immediately respond when asked when Publix pharmacies in those counties would get the vaccine.

“We will do more [Publix pharmacies] as we get more vaccine in,” DeSantis told reporters on Tuesday.

DeSantis said the vaccines are meant for Florida residents only.

“We’re not doing vaccine tourism,” DeSantis said. “This is for Florida residents. We understand a place like North Palm Beach County you have people that live here six months, that’s fine, they use the hospitals here and they pay taxes. But to come from another country or whatever, we do not support that, and we are not going to allow that.”