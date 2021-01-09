Coronavirus

Four more Manatee residents die from COVID-19 as Florida records 15,445 new cases

Manatee

Florida health officials on Saturday reported four more Manatee County residents have died from COVID-19 bringing the local death toll to 443.

The four new deaths come amid 252 new cases in Manatee County, which has now recorded 24,530 cases of COVID-19 since the outbreak began locally in March.

Florida reported 15,445 new cases and another 138 state residents have died from the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus.

There are now 1,464,697 cases reported in Florida since the outbreak and 22,804 residents have died, along with 346 nonresidents.

Florida’s daily positivity rate is almost 10.8% while in Manatee County, the latest cases are out of 2,569 test results for a 9.8% daily positivity rate.

Cases in local long-term care facilities rose by 13 since Friday, though these represent just 5% of the overall cases. However, 147 of Manatee County’s total fatalities have been linked back to those facilities.

Of the four new deaths, one was reported in the age group between 55 and 64, two deaths were reported in the age group between 75 and 84 and one fatality in the age group of 85 and over.

Those over the age of 64 in Manatee County represent just 17% of the cases, but 78% of the fatalities.

Pediatric cases have climbed to 2,934 and those under the age of 18 are testing positive at 13%.

All Manatee County cases and deaths by age groups:

These numbers do not include nonresident cases.

Manatee County cases from Friday to Saturday:

Florida cases from Friday to Saturday:

Surrounding counties:

Mark Young
Breaking News/Real Time Reporter Mark Young began his career in 1996 and has been with the Bradenton Herald since 2014. He has won more than a dozen awards over the years, including the coveted Lucy Morgan Award for In-Depth Reporting from the Florida Press Club and for beat reporting from the Society for Professional Journalists to name a few. His reporting experience is as diverse as the communities he covers. Support my work with a digital subscription
