Four more Manatee residents die from COVID-19 as Florida records 15,445 new cases

Florida health officials on Saturday reported four more Manatee County residents have died from COVID-19 bringing the local death toll to 443.

The four new deaths come amid 252 new cases in Manatee County, which has now recorded 24,530 cases of COVID-19 since the outbreak began locally in March.

Florida reported 15,445 new cases and another 138 state residents have died from the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus.

There are now 1,464,697 cases reported in Florida since the outbreak and 22,804 residents have died, along with 346 nonresidents.

Florida’s daily positivity rate is almost 10.8% while in Manatee County, the latest cases are out of 2,569 test results for a 9.8% daily positivity rate.

Cases in local long-term care facilities rose by 13 since Friday, though these represent just 5% of the overall cases. However, 147 of Manatee County’s total fatalities have been linked back to those facilities.

Of the four new deaths, one was reported in the age group between 55 and 64, two deaths were reported in the age group between 75 and 84 and one fatality in the age group of 85 and over.

Those over the age of 64 in Manatee County represent just 17% of the cases, but 78% of the fatalities.

Pediatric cases have climbed to 2,934 and those under the age of 18 are testing positive at 13%.

All Manatee County cases and deaths by age groups:

0-4: Cases increased from 524 to 529, with no deaths.

5-14: Cases increased from 1,592 to 1,607, with no deaths.

15-24: Cases increased from 3,514 to 3,545, with one death.

25-34: Cases increased from 3,783 to 3,825, with six deaths.

35-44: Cases increased from 3,557 to 3,584, with 12 deaths.

45-54: Cases increased from 3,472 to 3,507, with 20 deaths.

55-64: Cases increased from 3,266 to 3,311, with 58 deaths.

65-74: Cases increased from 2,318 to 2,350, with 83 deaths.

75-84: Cases increased from 1,275 to 1,286, with 142 deaths.

85 plus: Cases increased from 537 to 538, with 121 deaths.

These numbers do not include nonresident cases.

Manatee County cases from Friday to Saturday:

Cases increased from 24,278 to 24,530.

The death toll increased from 439 to 443.

Hospitalizations since the outbreak increased from 1,129 to 1,133.

The number of men infected since the outbreak is 11,153 compared to 12,655 females.

Manatee County’s daily positivity rate is 9.5%.

Florida cases from Friday to Saturday:

Cases increased from 1,449,252 to 1,464,697.

The death toll increased from 22,666 to 22,804, not including 346 nonresidents.

Florida’s daily positivity rate is 10.77%.

Surrounding counties:

Sarasota County cases increased from 20,774 to 21,017. The death toll remained at 539.

Pinellas County cases increased from 49,771 to 50,491. The death toll increased from 1,117 to 1,121.

Hillsborough County cases increased from 84,714 to 85,855. The death toll increased from 1,118 to 1,121.

Hardee County cases increased from 2,240 to 2,252. The death toll remained at 21.

Desoto County cases increased from 3,066 to 3,085. The death toll was reduced by one to 60.