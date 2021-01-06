Without announcement, Hard Rock Stadium opens for COVID-19 vaccines

As the demand for shots of the COVID-19 vaccine swells in South Florida, the state is moving to convert churches and testing sites into vaccination locations to expand access for those 65 and older.

After a visit to a new vaccination site at a Baptist church in Pensacola Wednesday morning, Gov. Ron DeSantis was scheduled to hold a press conference at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. But before DeSantis spoke, first responders and those 65 and over, or “tier 1a” residents, were already being innoculated with the COVID-19 vaccine.

Local fire chiefs identified people to invite them to the vaccination site, according to Valeria Pete, a public affairs officer for the Florida National Guard.

There was no public portal available for seniors to get vaccinated at Hard Rock Wednesday.

The stadium will be the first state-run COVID-19 testing location in Miami-Dade that will convert into a site where seniors and front-line healthcare workers can get vaccinated. Marlins Park in Miami — a state-run testing location — is also in the process of being converted into a vaccination site, according to Miami Mayor Francis Suarez.

Broward County’s Holiday Park, another state-run testing site, is set to open as a vaccination site Thursday.

DeSantis’ office confirmed to the Miami Herald Tuesday evening that the Miami-Dade site will be the first of several state-supported testing sites that will become vaccination sites in the near future.

“Miami Hard Rock is the first site for this new initiative as the governor and his administration continue with proactive efforts to ensure the vaccine is administered as quickly as possible,” DeSantis spokeswoman Meredith Beatrice said in a statement.

Jackson Health CEO Carlos Migoya said at a press conference Tuesday that he expected the Hard Rock to be the first of three drive-up sites in Miami-Dade County, capable of vaccinating 10,000 people every week, for a total of 30,000 doses administered every seven days.

“We’re working to get two other sites done in the next week to 10 days,” Migoya said

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.