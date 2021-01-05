Jackson Health vaccine portal goes up earlier than planned, slots run out in minutes

A Jackson Health System COVID vaccine website set to launch Tuesday at 11 a.m. was full within minutes. Some seniors and their families reported they had been able to register as early as 9 a.m.

Some people trying to get online said that appointment dates appeared for only one of Jackson Health’s three vaccination sites with no times available. Others said no appointment dates or times appear at all.

CEO Carlos Migoya announced Monday that the site would be operational Tuesday, as hospitals around the state continue to face overwhelming demand for the vaccines. It is still unclear why the website went live earlier than planned, if the issues people are experiencing are being caused by a technical issue or if it means that appointment slots are booked already.

Jackson Health System did not immediately respond to a request for comment but a spokesperson for Jackson told NBC 6 South Florida that more than 80,000 people logged on for 14,000 appointments. New appointments for the week of January 11 will be added, and anyone interested should check Jackson’s COVID-19 web page throughout the day.

Jackson’s three sites — the Christine E. Lynn Rehabilitation Center in Miami, the North Dade Health Center in Miami Gardens and the Jackson South Medical Center in Kendall — will be open seven days a week, with the goal of vaccinating 2,000 seniors per day at first.

The vaccine being given through Jackson Health System is the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which requires two shots, three weeks apart.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.