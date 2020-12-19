Bradenton Herald Logo
Total COVID-19 cases top 20,000 in Manatee County as Florida death toll rises by 72

Manatee

Florida health officials on Saturday reported 179 new cases of COVID-19 in Manatee County bringing the total number of infections since the outbreak of the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus to 20,058.

There were no new deaths reported, leaving the death toll at 401, but there were 72 new deaths statewide. Florida’s death toll now stands at 20,473 lost to COVID-19, not including 289 nonresidents.

Health officials reported 11,682 new COVID-19 cases in Florida bringing the total number of infections to 1,193,165 as of Saturday.

Manatee County’s new cases are among 2,334 test results for a daily positivity rate of about 7.2%, according to the Florida Department of Health.

Pediatric testing locally has risen since last week from about 11% to 12.1% with 2,334 infections in those under the age of 18.

Cases within local long-term care facilities continue to drop percentage wise with 979 total cases, or about 5% of the total number of infections, and 140 of the 401 deaths have been linked back to those facilities.

Those over the age of 64 in Manatee County represent just 16% of the total number of cases, but 78% of the fatalities.

Manatee County from Friday to Saturday:

Florida from Friday to Saturday:

Surrounding counties:

