Total COVID-19 cases top 20,000 in Manatee County as Florida death toll rises by 72

Florida health officials on Saturday reported 179 new cases of COVID-19 in Manatee County bringing the total number of infections since the outbreak of the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus to 20,058.

There were no new deaths reported, leaving the death toll at 401, but there were 72 new deaths statewide. Florida’s death toll now stands at 20,473 lost to COVID-19, not including 289 nonresidents.

Health officials reported 11,682 new COVID-19 cases in Florida bringing the total number of infections to 1,193,165 as of Saturday.

Manatee County’s new cases are among 2,334 test results for a daily positivity rate of about 7.2%, according to the Florida Department of Health.

Pediatric testing locally has risen since last week from about 11% to 12.1% with 2,334 infections in those under the age of 18.

Cases within local long-term care facilities continue to drop percentage wise with 979 total cases, or about 5% of the total number of infections, and 140 of the 401 deaths have been linked back to those facilities.

Those over the age of 64 in Manatee County represent just 16% of the total number of cases, but 78% of the fatalities.

Manatee County from Friday to Saturday:

Cases increased from 19,879 to 20,058.

The death toll remained at 401.

The number of hospitalizations since the outbreak increased from 1,038 to 1,044.

The number of resident men infected is 9,140 compared to 10,398 females.

Manatee County’s daily positivity rate is 7.2%..

Florida from Friday to Saturday:

Cases increased from 1,181,483 to 1,193,165.

The death toll increased from 20,401 to 24,473, not including 289 nonresidents.

Florida’s daily positivity rate is 8.74%.

Surrounding counties:

Sarasota cases increased from 16,537 to 16,689. The death toll increased from 465 to 466.

Pinellas County cases increased from 39,846 to 40,299. The death toll increased from 995 to 996.

Hillsborough County cases increased from 68,739 to 69,530. The death toll increased from 1,021 to 1,023.

Hardee County cases increased from 1,948 to 1,961. The death toll remained at 20.

Desoto County cases increased from 2,707 to 2,719. The death toll remained at 50.