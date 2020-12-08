A South Florida state representative and her family have tested positive for COVID

The latest South Florida elected official to test positive for COVID-19 is Hollywood Democrat Marie Woodson, just elected to the Florida House of Representatives from Broward County’s District 101.

Woodson announced Tuesday morning that she tested positive for COVID-19 after tests revealed her husband, Bob Woodson, and adult children, Bradley Woodson and Kelly Woodson, had the novel coronavirus.

“Consequently, we are quarantining at home,” read a statement from Woodson’s office. “I am asking that you keep us in your prayers and continue to follow all CDC guidelines, while dealing with this pandemic. I will continue to work from home and serve the residents of District 101. Take care and be safe!”

Other South Florida elected officials who’ve tested positive for COVID-19: Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, newly elected Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, Levine Cava’s predecessor, now U.S. Representative-elect Carlos Gimenez, and Coral Gables Mayor Raul Valdes-Fauli.

Woodson, a Miami-Dade College and FIU alumnus, won the seat for House District 101 vacated by Shervin Jones, now the District 35 state senator.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in Florida and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.