911 emergency system at ‘breaking point’ as coronavirus surges, advocacy group warns

A surge in coronavirus cases across the U.S. is pushing the country’s emergency response system to a “breaking point,” an EMS advocacy group wrote in a letter seeking additional funding to prop up an industry it said is on the brink of collapse.

“The 911 emergency medical system throughout the United States is at a breaking point,” Aaron Reinhard, president of the American Ambulance Association, said in the Nov. 25 letter. “Without additional relief, it seems likely to break, even as we enter the third surge of the virus in the Mid-West and West.”

The American Ambulance Association is a trade organization representing the emergency medical services industry.

Reinhard pointed to an uptick in calls for ambulances coupled with a lack of federal funding and Medicare reimbursements during the pandemic as a reason as a reason for the strain.

He asked Congress and the Department of Health and Human Services to set aside $2.62 billion for ground ambulance service providers from the Provider Relief Fund — a $175 billion coffer established for hospitals and health care providers under the CARES Act.

