Royal Caribbean won’t sail for another month as suspension of cruises gets extended

Royal Caribbean Cruises is joining Carnival Corporation and delaying the reopening of its cruise operations by another month. Royal Caribbean’s cruise suspensions will last until June. This come after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s new no-sail order.

On Thursday, Royal Caribbean announced ships would resume sailing on June 11. The company originally announced on March 24 that it would cancel cruise services until May 12. The company suspended sailings of its global fleet due to the coronavirus.

On April 9, the CDC issued a new “no-sail” order for cruise companies that will stay in effect for at least 100 days. The order also requires companies to tell the CDC how they sanitize ships, report the number of COVID-19 cases daily, test for COVID-19, staff ships with enough doctors and equipment, privately transport critically ill people and repatriate nonessential workers.

The CDC says cruise companies have not done a sufficient job to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Carnival Corporation extended the suspension of three of its cruise lines — Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises and Seabourn — on April 13. Carnival Cruise Line is canceling cruises through June 26, and Princess Cruises and Seabourn through June 30.

The trio of companies had planned to resume cruises in May.

As of Thursday afternoon, MSC Cruises and Norwegian Cruise Line have not pushed back their suspension dates, which are May 29 and May 10, respectively.