Airline announces yet another new flight at SRQ airport

Allegiant Air announced Tuesday it was adding a new nonstop between Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport and Allentown, Pa., starting Feb. 13.

The announcement, including the promise of fares as low as $65, comes as Allegiant prepares to launch new seasonal service on Thursday between SRQ and St. Louis/Belleville, Ill. (BLV). Also Thursday, Frontier Airlines will start seasonal service between SRQ and Trenton, N.J. (TTN)

In all, Sarasota Bradenton International Airport is launching service to 11 new destinations this fall, bringing the number of cities it serves to 38.

Most recently, United Airlines started twice-daily year-round nonstop service between SRQ and Washington Dulles (IAD) on Oct. 27.

“We’re thrilled to be offering new service to a sought-after Allegiant destination—Sarasota / Bradenton,” Drew Wells, Allegiant vice president of planning and revenue, said in a press release announcing the service to Allentown. “This beautiful area offers so much for visitors to enjoy, and these new flights will start just in time for a warm winter getaway.”

The new nonstop route via Lehigh Valley International Airport (ABE) will operate twice weekly. Flight days, times and the lowest fares can be found at Allegiant.com.

SRQ, one of the nation’s fastest growing airports, set a record for passenger traffic in September with 125,361 passengers traveling through the airport. Traffic for September 2019 was up 51 percent over September 2018.

Passenger traffic has increased so much that SRQ opened a new cell phone parking lot Nov. 1. The new lot will enable drivers to park free of charge until their arriving party is ready to be picked up in the baggage claim area.

The lot is designed to reduce congestion and allow traffic to move smoothly around the terminal making it safer and easier to pick up passengers while eliminating the need to circle the airport or park in unauthorized areas while waiting for flights. SRQ’s website, https://srq-airport.com/flight-information, can be checked to assist cell phone lot users in tracking flight arrival times.

Upon entering the airport, signage will direct you to the lot conveniently located on Rental Car Road.

Allegiant sparked rapid passenger growth at SRQ when it brought low-cost fares to the Bradenton-Sarasota area.

“With this new service to Allentown, Pa., Allegiant will now serve 21 nonstop destinations from SRQ, providing low fares and convenient choices to our community and visitors,” said Rick Piccolo, president and CEO of Sarasota Bradenton International Airport.

Other new flights expected to begin in the near future include:

▪ Allegiant starts year-round service between SRQ and Knoxville, Tenn. (TYS) on Nov. 21.

▪ Allegiant starts seasonal service between SRQ and Chicago Rockford (RFD) on Nov. 23.

▪ Allegiant starts seasonal service between SRQ and Des Moines, Iowa (DSM) on Nov. 23.

▪ Allegiant starts seasonal service between SRQ and Flint, Mich. (FNT) on Nov. 24

▪ Allegiant starts seasonal service between SRQ and Fort Wayne, Ind. (FWA) on Nov. 24.

▪ Allegiant starts seasonal service between SRQ and Louisville, Ky. (SDF) on Nov. 25.

▪ Allegiant starts seasonal service between SRQ and South Bend, Ind. (SBN) on Nov. 25.

▪ Sun Country Airlines starts seasonal service between SRQ and Minneapolis/St. Paul (MSP) on Dec. 20.