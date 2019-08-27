Trump calls talk of bedbugs at his Doral resort ‘a false and nasty rumor.’ Inspections say...

Keeping bed bugs from spreading in your home Bedbugs are parasitic insects that bite the skin of sleeping humans and animals to feed on their blood. They hide in the cracks and crevices of beds, box springs, headboards, bed frames and objects around a bed. Dr. Bobbi Pritt of the Mayo Clinic Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Bedbugs are parasitic insects that bite the skin of sleeping humans and animals to feed on their blood. They hide in the cracks and crevices of beds, box springs, headboards, bed frames and objects around a bed. Dr. Bobbi Pritt of the Mayo Clinic

The news that President Donald Trump might hold the 2020 G7 summit at Trump National Doral sparked a worldwide Googling party that turned up stories on a 2016 lawsuit alleging bedbugs at the Northwest Miami-Dade resort.

And that, in turn, sparked a Twitter retort from the President of the United States.

No bedbugs at Doral. The Radical Left Democrats, upon hearing that the perfectly located (for the next G-7) Doral National MIAMI was under consideration for the next G-7, spread that false and nasty rumor. Not nice! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 27, 2019

The resort settled the lawsuit.

President Trump passes this fact check, at least as far as bedbugs.

These are the four Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation inspections listed for the lodging parts of the Trump National Doral hotel, 4400 NW 87th Ave. in Doral.

May 29, 2019 — No violations were observed.

March 12, 2018 — One High Priority violation: Balcony Inspection certificate expired on May 22, 2017.

Feb. 8, 2017 — Two Basic violations: “faucet leaking/constantly dripping in the boiler room” and “Light fixture (attached to building) not functioning. Room Spa 31”

Aug. 30, 2016 — No violations were observed.

The restaurants at Trump National Doral also get inspected. Here’s what the DBPR folks had to say about these places since the start of 2018.

Banquet Legends

May 29, 2019 — No violations.

March 12, 2018 — Five Basic violations, including “floor areas covered with standing water. Under grill and stove area (repeat violation)“ and cutting board has cut marks and is no longer cleanable.” One Intermediate violation for “Spray bottle containing toxic substance not labeled.” It got labeled.

Market Place

May 29, 2019 — No violations.

Bungalows

May 23, 2019 — Though spurred by a complaint, this inspection found no violations.

March 9, 2018 — The dishmachine’s chlorine sanitizer was at zero before being fixed. The handwashing sink was blocked by ice buckets.

Champions Patio Grill

May 29, 2019 — “Ambient air thermometer in holding unit not accurate within plus or minus 3 degrees Fahrenheit.” The chef replaced the thermometer.

March 9, 2018 — No handwashing sink in the warewashing or food preparation area but the restaurant was undergoing renovations. “Equipment and utensils not properly air-dried — wet nesting.”

June 11, 2018 — No violations.

Employee Cafeteria

May 29, 2019 — No violations.

Main Kitchen

May 29, 2019 — Just one Basic violation: “Thermometer missing in a cook line reach in cooler. Chef put in a new thermometer during inspection.”

March 9, 2018 — This was the worst of all the inspections at Doral, 19 total violations, one of which was High Priority and seven of which were Intermediate. The kitchen didn’t get fall short of standards badly enough to get closed, but a follow-up inspection was required.

The High Priority violation: “Self-service salad bar/buffet lacking adequate sneezeguards or other proper protection from contamination. Missing in fruit salad section, yogurts ( vanilla and strawberry), butter, jelly and cream cheeses.”

No soap or paper towels at the handwashing sink in the bar area nor hot water at the employee handwashing sink at the omelette station. Oysters and claims weren’t marked marked with the last date served. Lime scale build-up inside ice machine.

March 16, 2018 — They were still working on the hot water at the employee handwashing sink, but passed inspection.

