Going to Disney World just got cheaper — but there’s a catch

Cinderella Castle Forecourt Stage at Magic Kingdom Disney World Resort

Big things are opening at Walt Disney World very soon and the park is making it a little cheaper for visitors. But there is a catch. Or two.

With the Aug. 29 debut of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge and the 24th Epcot International Food & Wine Festival leading the way, Disney on Thursday announced Mid-Day Magic Tickets are on sale now.

The opening of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Walt Disney World’s Hollywood Studios is right around the corner. Take a peek at what you will be seeing on the Aug. 29 grand opening in Disney World's first aerial walk-through of the new land.

Mid-Day Magic Tickets are valid at noon each day and can be used at any of the four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, Animal Kingdom, Epcot and Hollywood Studios.

The tickets come in 2-, 3- and 4-Day options and are available for use on or before Dec. 15. The prices:

  • Two-day ticket from $88 a day, plus tax (from $176 total, plus tax)
  • Three-day ticket from $84 a day, plus tax (from $252 total, plus tax)
  • Four-day ticket from $79 a day, plus tax (from $316 total, plus tax)

There’s a deadline after you’ve used that first ticket. The two-day ticket expires four days after the selected start date. The three-day ticket expires five days after the selected start date. The four-day ticket expires seven days after the selected start date.

While the prices may seem like bargains, they are actually a tad-bit more expensive than what Disney was offering for summertime 3- and 4-Day Florida resident tickets.

Living in the state meant that you could buy a four-day pass for $219, about $55 a day, or a three-day pass for $199, about $67 a day. If you are looking to save a few more dollars, the summer deal is still available until Aug. 25 and tickets can be used until Aug. 28.

For the new mid-day tickets, depending on the day, the amount of time visitors have before the park closes varies. Magic Kingdom can close at 10 p.m. or 6 p.m.; Animal Kingdom can close at 9:30 p.m. or 8:30 p.m.; Epcot can close at 9 p.m. or 10 p.m.; Hollywood Studios can close at 8:30 p.m. or 10 p.m.

So, a mid-day ticket means you can get anywhere between 6 to 10 hours of park time, which can be more than enough if you plan right.

