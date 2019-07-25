Killer klowns from outer space are making their way to Orlando this Halloween

Halloween Horror Nights announces Killer Klowns-themed haunted house The Killer Klowns from Outer Space are landing in an all-new haunted house at Universal Orlando's Halloween Horror Nights. The cult classic film is the newest addition to the seven announced haunted houses. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Killer Klowns from Outer Space are landing in an all-new haunted house at Universal Orlando's Halloween Horror Nights. The cult classic film is the newest addition to the seven announced haunted houses.

Do you have a fear of clowns? How about aliens or dying? Better yet, are you afraid of “killer klowns” from outer space?

Then you better stay from Orlando this Halloween because the iconic killer klowns are coming to Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights to scare the life out of you.

Starting Sept. 6, MGM’s Killer Klowns from Outer Space will be featured in its own haunted house as an all-new maze.

It will feature both twisted scenes and gags from the cult classic horror sci-fi film.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Killer Klowns from Outer Space maze will take guests to the small town of Crescent Cove, taken over by a pack of murderous klown-like creatures. Guests will be lured by the sweet smell of cotton candy and ice cream and find themselves in an otherworldly circus tent where they’ll come face-to-face with the crazed klowns and their sinister, side-splitting antics.

As they make their way through the Big Top Space Ship, guests will witness diabolical klowns making cotton candy cocoons from unsuspecting victims and will realize the joke’s on them as they are next to become the gooey snack.

This isn’t the klowns first trip to Orlando. Last year, the “killer klowns” were featured in a scare zone, but not a haunted house.

Halloween Horror Nights has announced six other haunted houses out of the 10 being featured this year. They are based on Netflix’s Stranger Things, Ghostbusters, the Yeti, Universal monters, a Roman arena and monsters from the depths of the ocean.

SHARE COPY LINK Universal Orlando Resort announced the newest theme for a haunted house at Halloween Horror Nights this year -- Ghostbusters. Guests will be able t step right into the film for the first time in horror nights history.