Royal Caribbean bypasses San Juan — again — because of ongoing protests

Royal Caribbean International’s Harmony of the Seas cruise ship will skip its scheduled stop in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Wednesday because of ongoing protests in the capital.

The itinerary change comes after the Miami-based cruise company rerouted another ship, Empress of the Seas, on Tuesday to avoid its scheduled stop on the island.







“Concern for the safety and well-being of our guests and crew members is our top priority,” said Owen Torres, the company’s spokesperson.







Harmony of the Seas is currently on a seven-day eastern Caribbean cruise from Port Canaveral and is carrying 6,594 passengers. The ship will continue to its next stop, St. Maarten island, Wednesday instead of stopping in San Juan.

Another Royal Caribbean ship, Fort Lauderdale-based Allure of the Seas, is scheduled to visit San Juan Thursday. Carnival Corporation’s Carnival Fascination ship is scheduled to visit San Juan on July 21; the company said all visits to San Juan remain scheduled.