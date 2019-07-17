Universal adds new Ghostbusters-themed haunted house for Halloween Horror Nights

Ghostbusters House revealed at Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights Universal Orlando Resort announced the newest theme for a haunted house at Halloween Horror Nights this year -- Ghostbusters. Guests will be able t step right into the film for the first time in horror nights history. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Universal Orlando Resort announced the newest theme for a haunted house at Halloween Horror Nights this year -- Ghostbusters. Guests will be able t step right into the film for the first time in horror nights history.

‘I ain’t afraid of no ghosts.’

Well, you may be rethinking that if you’re going to Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Orlando Resort this year. For the first time in the popular-Halloween attractions history, Sony Pictures’ classic film, Ghostbusters will be getting its own haunted house.

As the film hits its 35th anniversary this year, guests will experience the most memorable scenes, characters and supernatural spirits in immersive mazes based off the 1984 classic.

In each maze, you will follow in the footsteps of the Ghostbusters – Peter, Ray, Egon and Winston – as they venture through recreated scenes from the film, including the firehouse, New York Public Library and the Temple of Gozer, as an army of ghoulish spirits, specters and phantasms attack.

As you delve deeper into the maze, you will come face-to-face with an array of paranormal creatures, which includes the Slimer, Gozer the Gozerian and the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man.

While this may be the first time Ghostbusters makes an appearance at Horror Nights, which has been running for more than 25 years, Universal Studios is no stranger to the iconic film.

When Universal Studios opened in 1990, Ghostbusters Spooktacular was right there with it. Spooktacular was a special effects show attraction that opened with the park. It featured many of the characters and creatures from the film.

The ride was closed in 1996 and was replaced by Twister...Ride it Out.

Six of the 10 haunted houses at Halloween Horror Nights, which begins Sept. 6, have already been announced. The headliners being a Stranger Things themed haunted house and a Universal Monsters haunted house, which will feature Frankenstein, Dracula, the Wolfman and more.