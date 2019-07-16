Ever wanted a bird’s eye view of Disney World? Disney Skylines will make that dream come true

Disney World Skyliner gondolas take flight on September 29 Disney World will be opening a new form of transportation soon that will have you high in the sky. On September 29, Disney Skyliner gondolas will take flight and officially begin transporting guests around Walt Disney World Resort. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Disney World will be opening a new form of transportation soon that will have you high in the sky. On September 29, Disney Skyliner gondolas will take flight and officially begin transporting guests around Walt Disney World Resort.

Disney will soon be rolling out a new, fun way to get to certain parks that will have you high in the sky: gondolas.

On Sept. 29, Disney Skyliner gondolas will take flight and officially begin transporting guests around Walt Disney World Resort.

Although the gondolas will be giving guests a rare birds-eye-view, it is only available for some areas of Disney World. Disney Skyliner connects Hollywood Studios and Epcot to four resort hotels: the Art of Animation Resort, Pop Century Resort, Caribbean Beach Resort and the new Riviera Resort, which opens December.

Some Skyliner cabins have art wraps on the outside that feature graphics based on Disney films, attractions and characters. Keep your eyes peeled for Disney favorites like Mickey Mouse, Chip & Dale, Stitch and an assortment of Star Wars characters and Disney princesses.

Walt Disney World

A few of the films that will also be featured on the wraps are Coco, Finding Dory, the Haunted Mansion, Monsters, Inc. Pirates of the Caribbean and Ratatouille.

Earlier this month, Disney also gave its buses new paint jobs and new interiors.