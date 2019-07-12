Here’s a look from above at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge just before it opens at Disney

Disney unveils model of upcoming Star Wars land A model shows what Galaxy's Edge — Star Wars land — will look like when it opens at Disney's Hollywood Studios in late summer 2019. Galaxy's Edge is one of a number of new attractions under construction at Walt Disney World. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A model shows what Galaxy's Edge — Star Wars land — will look like when it opens at Disney's Hollywood Studios in late summer 2019. Galaxy's Edge is one of a number of new attractions under construction at Walt Disney World.

With Walt Disney World’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge opening a little more than a month away and the launch date for its second ride being announced Thursday, people everywhere are craving Star Wars.

To quell everyone’s appetite, Don Gworek tweeted new night aerial photos of Galaxy’s Edge on Thursday.

Aerial view of Millennium Falcon at night. @BIORECONSTRUCT/DON GWOREK

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Gworek, who runs the Twitter account @bioreconstruct, frequently posts aerial photos of Orlando theme parks and hotels he takes from a helicopter. On Wednesday, he tweeted new photos of Disney’s much-awaited TRON ride at Magic Kingdom.

The pictures show several areas of the new Star Wars land show several areas that still seem to be under construction, even though the area is due to open in a few weeks.

From the Millennium Falcon to where Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance may be built, the photos offer a view most don’t get to see.

Aerial look at Star Wars Galaxy's Edge DHS with construction lighting. Note also theme or character lighting of spires at top center. pic.twitter.com/qeyoYYOXhB — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) July 12, 2019

Galaxy’s Edge is set to open on Aug. 29.