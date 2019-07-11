How much would you pay to stay in Disney’s Cinderella Castle? This bid came in at $75,600

Disney World Resort

Staying at Walt Disney World’s Cinderella Castle can cost an arm and leg. With the proceeds going to a cancer foundation, one person was willing to pay both arms and legs, and probably a couple of teeth.

ESPN’s 15th annual ESPYS Auction benefiting the V Foundation for Cancer Research began in late June and ended Wednesday, according to ESPN. All of the proceeds from the auctions would be going directly to the foundation.

The foundation website said “every dollar donated to the V Foundation supports life-saving cancer research. One in two men and one in Three women will be affected by cancer in their lifetime.”

Out of the more than 80 eBay auctions being held, five were for Disney-related events and items.

So, let’s start with the Disney auction that yielded the largest bid: the Disney vacation package that included a stay at the iconic Cinderella Castle.

It was bid on by 114 people and was snagged for $75,600 — plus $7.75 for shipping.

What was included in the package? Definitely enough to make you jealous:

Four round-trip coach airfares

Four round-trip ground transfers between Orlando International Airport and the Walt Disney World Resort via Disney’s Magical Express Service

Room accommodations consisting of one standard room for two nights at a hotel at a Walt Disney World resort selected by Disney.

Four 4-Day Theme Park Tickets with Park Hopper Plus.

One Disney Gift Card with a value of $2,000.00.

One night stay at the Cinderella Castle Suite in Magic Kingdom with select food and beverage snacks, and breakfast at either Cinderella’s Royal Table or The Crystal Palace.

One Disney VIP Tour Guide for eight hours one day.

The estimated value is $10,644.80 — meaning the bid was six times the value of the package.





Next up was an auction to attend the premiere of “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.” It brought in 64 bids and the final one was for $35,100 — and $7.75 for shipping.

The winner will be receiving two tickets to attend the premiere in Los Angeles in early December. Travel will also be included in the package, consisting of two round trip coach airline tickets and two-night hotel accommodations.

The next highest bid was for a Star Wars-themed vacation package and came with almost as many goodies as the one that includes a Cinderella Castle stay. This auction closed with a final bid of $22,600, with 87 bids made.

Here is what was included:

Four round-trip coach airfares

Four round-trip ground transfers between Orlando International Airport and the Walt Disney World Resort via Disney’s Magical Express Service

Room accommodations consisting of one one-bedroom suite or villa for five nights at a hotel at the Walt Disney World Resort selected by Disney.

Four 6-Day Theme Park Tickets with Park Hopper Plus Option.

One Disney gift card with a value of $2,000.

One Memory Maker which includes unlimited Disney PhotoPass photos.

One Disney Character Meet and Greet with photo opportunity.

One Disney Character Dining experience for four.

One Disney VIP Tour Guide for eight hours one day at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

The value of this package was $18,340.20.

Two seats at the “Frozen 2” premiere was also up for grabs. That auction closed with a $5,400 bid with 28 bids overall. Because this auction did not meet the price threshold travel will not be included.





Finally, a behind the scenes tour for six people of the Pixar Animation Studios was also snagged with a $5,100 bid, 40 people bid in total.

Besides the tour, the winner and their five guests will also get lunch at Pixar’s Luxo Cafe and a VIP gift basket with an assortment of Pixar books, toys and DVDs.

In total, ESPN’s Disney auctions raised $143,800 for the V foundation. ESPN’s final goal was to raise $100 million for the V foundation.

The V Foundation and ESPN could not be immediately reached for an interview.