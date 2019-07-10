New aerial photos show sneak peek of long-awaited Disney TRON ride

Much-anticipated TRON ride still in construction after its announce two years ago The last news we heard on the anticipated TRON attraction coming to Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort was the first steel support column being installed in May. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The last news we heard on the anticipated TRON attraction coming to Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort was the first steel support column being installed in May.

Eyes all over the world have been trying to get a peek at Walt Disney World’s much-anticipated TRON roller coaster ever since it was announced two years ago.

One theme park fan with access to a helicopter and some pretty good camera equipment took new aerial shoots of the ride.

Don Gworek, who runs the Twitter account @bioreconstruct, tweeted a few photos on Friday showing the skeletal structure of the TRON-themed ride being built near Space Mountain at Magic Kingdom.

Aerial view of the TRON coaster track in Magic Kingdom. @bioreconstruct/Don Gworek

In one tweet, we see what may be the staging area of the roller coaster track. In another, Gworek talks about where the load and unload sections of the coaster may be.

Aerial overview of the Tron construction site. pic.twitter.com/ng3WGjw8s7 — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) July 5, 2019

The attraction is set to debut in time for Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary in 2021.

It was announced during the D23 Expo, that “the most popular attraction at Shanghai Disneyland,” TRON Lightcycle Power Run, was coming to Disney World, Disney said.

A roller coaster based on the movie “Tron” is being built at Magic Kingdom in Orlando. It’s based on the Tron Lightcycle Power Run at Shanghai Disney Resort, shown here. Disney Parks

The attraction allows riders to board a train of two-wheeled Lightcycles for a race through the “digital frontier.”





The latest news from Disney on the ride was in May when cast members and the project teams responsible creating the TRON attraction and bringing it to life at Magic Kingdom signed their names on one of the first steel support columns.

The columns were installed and will serve as the framework that will support the coaster’s track in Tomorrowland.

Disney cast members and project teams sign their names on one of the first steel support columns of the TRON roller coaster. Walt Disney World

Gworek also took aerial photos of other hotels and theme parks while in the sky.

