Carnival Corp. is set to pay $20 million for violations. A judge is reviewing the deal

Carnival Corp. and prosecutors have reached a settlement agreement for the cruising company’s violation of it probation, following a 2016 conviction for dumping oily waste. A federal judge will decide what to do with the proposed settlement at a hearing Monday. Miami Herald

Federal prosecutors and Carnival Corporation have agreed to a $20 million fine to settle charges that the Miami-based cruise line violated its probation, but a federal judge is still deciding whether to accept the terms.

Monday, Carnival Corp. Chairman Micky Arison and CEO Arnold Donald appeared in a Miami federal courtroom on the orders of Judge Patricia Seitz, who is hearing the case.

The violation stems from a 2016 case in which Carnival Corp. pled guilty to dumping oily waste into the ocean — and covering it up — for eight years. The company paid $40 million as part of that settlement, the largest fine for environmental crimes in U.S. history. It was the company’s third conviction for the same activity since 1998.

As part of the arrangement, Carnival Corp. began serving a five-year probation in April 2017. A deal on the probation violation was announced in May but details were not revealed.

Earlier this month federal prosecutors charged Carnival Corp. with six probation violations: falsifying records, communicating with the U.S. Coast Guard through a back channel, failing to give enough authority to the company’s environmental compliance officer, rushing to clean up ships ahead of visits by a court-appointed monitor, and dumping plastic into Bahamian waters. Details about the sixth incident have not been disclosed.





The deal, made public Monday, requires Carnival Corp. to pay a fine of $20 million and allow more stringent oversight by the court-appointed monitors during its third, fourth and fifth years on probation. It also requires the company to develop an action plan for compliance and create a Chief Compliance Officer position. If the company misses certain deadlines, it will be fined up to $1 million per day, and up to $10 million per day if it misses the deadlines by 10 days.

Under the deal, Carnival Corp. CEO Donald must personally accept responsibility for the violations in a statement to employees vetted by the court. The company also agreed to reduce its use of single-use plastics by 50 percent by Dec. 31, 2021 and commit $20 million to improve food waste management on its shps, although the deal does not make clear how those items will be enforced.

Ahead of Monday’s hearing, one resident of the Bahamas and three residents of Alaska, coordinated by environmental advocacy organization Stand.Earth, asked Seitz to recognize them as victims of Carnival Corp.’s environmental violations in those areas of the world and allow them to review the settlement deal. In response, prosecutors filed a motion telling the judge they don’t think the filers should be considered victims under the Crime Victims Rights Act.

Carnival Corp. is the largest cruise company in the world and owns nine cruise brands and 105 ships. In fiscal year 2018, the company reported a profit of $3.2 billion.

This story is developing and will be updated.











