Tourism

Video shows Norwegian cruise ship collides with port moorings

By Taylor Dolven

February 13, 2019 12:48 PM

The Norwegian Epic docked at the Port of Miam. CREDIT: Marjie Lambert / Miami Herald Staff
The Norwegian Epic docked at the Port of Miam. CREDIT: Marjie Lambert / Miami Herald Staff Marjie Lambert Miami Herald
The Norwegian Epic docked at the Port of Miam. CREDIT: Marjie Lambert / Miami Herald Staff Marjie Lambert Miami Herald

The Norwegian Epic cruise ship collided with a mooring in the San Juan, Puerto Rico port Tuesday, startling passengers.

At the time the 4,100-passenger ship was on a seven-day Eastern Caribbean sailing out of Port Canaveral in Orlando. The ship was not scheduled to dock in Puerto Rico, but passengers reported the ship had mechanical problems and diverted there Tuesday. As the ship approached the port, a passenger aboard another cruise filmed the Epic colliding with and sinking parts of the mooring.

“Prevailing winds caused the ship to veer towards the pier, damaging two mooring points at Pier 3 East,” said a spokesperson for Norwegian Cruise Line. “No injuries have been reported and guests are currently disembarking the ship as previously scheduled. We are working closely with local authorities to assess the damage.”

Passengers shared photos of the damaged cruise ship on social media, including a gash in the side.

The ship is scheduled to return to Port Canaveral on Saturday.

Royal Caribbean's Symphony of the Seas can hold more than 6,000 passengers. Symphony will sail 7-night Eastern and Western Caribbean trips from Miami beginning Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018.

By

Taylor Dolven

Taylor Dolven covers the tourism industry at the Miami Herald, where she aims to tell stories about the people who work in tourism and the people who enjoy it. Previously, she worked at Vice News in Brooklyn, NY, where she won a Front Page Award from the Newswomen’s Club of NY for a national investigation of police shootings.

  Comments  