Tennessee State adding Academic eSports Center this fall

Tennessee State University is adding an Academic eSports Center that's expected to open on the school's main campus this fall.

The university has launched classes in eSports, or competitive video game playing, and joined eSports organizations and leagues so students can improve gaming skills and network with tech companies. A starting salary in eSports management is around $67,000, the school said in a news release.

The university’s Smart Innovation Technology Center will oversee the new center. Officials hope the eSports center will increase diversity in science, technology and related programs for underserved students.

Robbie Melton, associate vice president of the Smart Innovation Technology Center and dean of Graduate and Professional Studies at Tennessee State, said eSports is a way to draw underserved students into programs that offer opportunities to design, code, compose, coach and more.