Emergency management director in SC retiring after 22 years

Florence County Emergency Management Division Director Dusty Owens has lost track of the number of hurricanes he has seen the county through, but he has likely seen his last.

The 22-year veteran EMD director’s last day in the office will be May 28.

“This is my ’round to-it,” Owens said of his pending retirement. “For years and years and years I’ve used the excuse that if I had more time I’d get around to doing so and so. Now I have the time.”

He has a list, too.

“Dianne (Owens, his wife) and I have a long list of things we want to do, obviously at the top it is spend time together and spend more time with our children and grandchildren. They don’t live in Florence, and we have to travel to see them,” Owens said.

There are other things on the list, too, including opportunities to get involved in church activities, volunteer work and charitable work.

There’s also a farm.

“We have a small farm, and I keep bees and I am looking at expanding my beekeeping operation, putting in better fencing in our pastures and keeping some livestock and doing things like that,” Owens said.

He also wants to take classes at state universities, something he can do for free because he is older than 60.

During his tenure in emergency management − both at the state and local levels − he has seen a lot.

“I’ve kind of lost count along the way (of hurricane’s he’s seen). A lot.”

Florence County has kept him busy over the years.

“We’ve responded to hurricanes, tropical storms, tornadoes, floods, ice storms, industrial accidents, train derailments, plane crashes, pandemics, wildfires. We have responded to quite a few things while I’ve been here,” Owens said.

“At one point we had gone six years and had a major disaster that resulted in a presidential disaster declaration − six years in a row,” he said.

He presided over the response to the 1,000-year-flood in 2015 that wiped away dozens of county roads.

“It was interesting. At the time it was pretty scary, but looking back it was interesting. At the time the water was rising and falling around the county so fast that EMS actually had senior personnel in our emergency operations center who were doing nothing but figuring out how to get ambulances to the hospitals,” Owens said.

The EMS officials were doing turn-by-turn directions to units in the field based on information coming in to the emergency operations center.

That was happening as water inundated the area of the sheriff’s office in which the office was located at the time, flooding the computer floor where all of the wiring to the computers ran.

At 2 a.m. the county had inmates on the floor with shop vacs sucking out water from the computer floor.

That night the EOC remained in operation − though maybe just barely.

Owens said the county has adopted improved procedures based on lessons learned following each storm.

Owens started in emergency management prior to the 9/11 attacks.

In that time he said he’s watched the evolution of technology and its interaction with effective communications − that would be 911 communications.

“When I started here, a 911 cell phone could not be plotted. Eventually what we got was the street address of the cellular provider − like the AT&T office,” Owens said.

“Eventually technology advanced to what we got was the street address of the tower that received the call,” he said, which narrowed the area down to about a 10-mile radius from the tower.

“Now with the technology we have, not only can we pinpoint on the ground where the call is coming from; we can pinpoint the altitude, which is important on large buildings,” Owens said.

That allowed Florence County’s communications center, with the flip of a switch, to also be Dillon County’s communications center for five days in the wake of Hurricane Florence, Owens said.

Owens also oversaw the county’s transition from analog radios to digital radios.

Owens said he is most proud of the employees who have signed on and developed with the department over the years − and who will carry on after he is retired.

“Over the years we’ve worked hard to empower employees to make decisions on their own. The employees gain a confidence they wouldn’t normally have if you were telling them you had to do it this way,” he said. “Consequently our center has drawn all sorts of state awards and recognition from outside the state.

“Six times in the last 22 our department has been recognized and awarded trophies as the best in the state going back to 2005 up to now.”

Three different employees in that time have been named as the state’s best dispatcher.

“Created an atmosphere where people strive to do the best, and they believe they can be the best,” Owens said. “That’s one reason I have no qualms about retiring. I’m not concerned that this place cannot run without me, because obviously it does already. You can take me out of the mix and these guys are good. They are the best in the state. This place is going to be fine.

“I will miss it. I am a little bit of an adrenaline junky, as evidenced by my career choices. It’s going to feel strange the next time we have an event and I won’t be here.

“The plus side of that is, in all those previous storms and floods and tornadoes, I was here doing my job for the county but my wife was at home on her own or with friends or other family members. The next storm that happens, I will be with her.

“I may miss what’s going on here, but it gives me a good feeling we’ll be together.

“I feel that I’ve been incredibly lucky and blessed to have this career. You never know from one day to the next what you’re going to be doing. I’m not stuck in an office. I work with tremendously talented people, not only in my department but also law enforcement, fire and EMS.”

He said that list also includes other organizations like the Red Cross and the county’s public works department.

“It’s been really rewarding when we are in crisis responds mode and you see the best in those people come out,” Owens said.

“I hear so many people talk about how they hate their job or hate their boss. I don’t have that problem. I really can say I have loved this. I will miss it. But it’s time to move on. I’ve been here long enough, and there are people here who will do a far better job than I have done, and they will continue to move the organization forward.”

“It’s been exciting. Has been a tremendous career.”