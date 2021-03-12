Oklahoma prep broadcaster denounced for racist comments

An announcer for a live stream of an Oklahoma girls high school basketball game cursed and called one team by a racial epithet as the players kneeled during the national anthem.

The incident occurred Thursday before the Norman High School-Midwest City quarterfinal game in Sapulpa as “The Star-Spangled Banner” began to play. The broadcasters told their listeners on the NFHS Network stream they would return after a break and then one, apparently not realizing the audio was still live, used an expletive and the epithet as the Norman players kneeled.

“They’re kneeling? (Expletive) them,” one of the men said. “I hope Norman gets their ass kicked ... (Expletive) (epithet).”

The incident was posted on Twitter. Neither man has been identified.

The Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association and NFHS Network each issued statements apologizing for the comments.

“While we are currently investigating the incident, this crew will not be doing any more games for the remainder of our championships,” OSSAA director David Jackson said. “This kind of behavior will never be tolerated by anyone representing the NFHS or OSSAA.”

The NFHS Networks said in a statement that it was "sickened" and "outraged" by the comments.

"We are aggressively investigating the incident and will ensure that any individuals responsible will have no relationship with the NFHS Network moving forward," according to the statement.

The OSSAA and NFHS Network did not return phone calls to The Associated Press on Friday.

Kneeling during the anthem during U.S. sporting events has become a familiar way for athletes to express themselves, often protesting racial or social injustice. Norman High School Superintendent Nick Migliorino said the school district supports the students' right to freely express themselves.

“We condemn and will not tolerate the disgusting words and attitudes of these announcers,” Migliorno said. “We will do everything in our power to support and uplift our team and everyone affected by this incident.”

Migliorino said the announcers were hired by the OSSAA and that the district would use another live stream service for the remainder of the state tournament.

State public schools Superintendent Joy Hofmeister also released a statement, saying the comments cannot be tolerated.

“The remarks made were sickening and vile," Hofmeister said. "My heart aches for the young female athletes who were subjected to this hateful and disgusting tirade.”