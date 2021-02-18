Army Corps delays some fee hikes at Nashville district lakes

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says it is holding off for now on fee hikes at some facilities at five lakes in its Nashville district.

A Corps news release says the fees that were scheduled to increase March 1 will stay the same for six months due to the coronavirus pandemic's economic impact. That includes fees for improved access, freshwater lines, electric lines, water withdrawal and marine railways.

The district collects the fees from adjacent landowners for facilities in conjunction with private docks and moving permits.

There are currently 2,800 shoreline licenses at Lake Barkley and Lake Cumberland in Kentucky and Cheatham Lake, Old Hickory Lake and Center Hill Lake in Tennessee.