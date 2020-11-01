Another Georgia city may invest in gunshot detectors

Southwest Georgia’s largest city may invest in technology that detects gunshots and immediately alerts police.

The police chief and city attorney of Albany have asked city commissioners to consider the potential gunshot detectors would have for reducing and discouraging crime, WALB-TV reported.

Discussions are in the early stages. City commissioners plan to raise the topic during one of their November meetings.

“That's a good step moving forward,” said Albany Police Chief Michael Persley.

Gunshot detection systems use electronic sensors to identify gunfire and notify police of an approximate location where shots are fired. Atlanta and Savannah are among Georgia cities that already use gunshot detectors.