West Virginia prisoners get tablet computers

Inmates in West Virginia prisons now have access to specially designed tablet computers.

The Register-Herald reports the tablets are provided at no cost to taxpayers by Global Tel Link through its inmate banking services contract with the prison system.

The tablets give the prisoners access to email, video visitation, electronic books, music, games and movies. They lack a normal Internet browser but do allow access to select websites, including educational and career sites.

All apps and websites are approved by the Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

The devices will soon help inmates submit requests, file grievances and order from the facility commissary.

West Virginia's tablet program began as a pilot at the Saint Mary's Correctional Center last year. Then-Superintendent Patrick Mirandy said he saw the tablets improve facility safety.