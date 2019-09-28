Ohio weighs opening highway corridors to broadband projects

FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018 file photo shows Jon Husted speaking at the Columbus Chamber of Commerce Government Day in Cincinnati, Ohio. A new report finds about 1 million Ohioans, mostly in Appalachia, still lack high-speed internet service and the state’s highway corridors may hold the key to addressing the stubbornly unsolvable problem. Husted, director of the state’s InnovateOhio technology initiative, is spearheading development of a new statewide broadband strategy based on the report’s findings. AP Photo

A new report finds about 1 million Ohioans, mostly in Appalachia, lack access to high-speed internet service and that the state's highway corridors may hold the key to addressing the problem.

The report released Wednesday by Republican Gov. Mike DeWine's administration identified a number of causes for that lack of access to include outdated tax codes, missed funding opportunities, flawed maps that incorrectly show where service is available and bureaucratic red tape.

The report found rights of way along limited-access highways could be leveraged to expand broadband. Rising private investment in broadband projects and Ohio's efforts to develop "smart" transportation corridors requiring robust internet access may provide additional momentum.

DeWine said his administration is committed to making sure broadband is part of the state's overall infrastructure strategy.