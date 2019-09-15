Southern Vermont town officials consider broadband district

Town officials across southern Vermont are considering a communications union district as a way to provide broadband service to underserved areas.

Vermont Public Radio reports that such a district allows towns to join together in a legal entity that can plan and finance broadband buildout where cable companies don't have service.

A bill signed by Republican Gov. Phil Scott this year set aside $1.5 million to support broadband projects.

The program includes about $700,000 in grants for planning, and $100,000 for technical assistance for plans deemed viable.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

West Dover Rep. Laura Sibilia, a lead supporter of the bill, told a crowd at a recent meeting in Wilmington that volunteers "are looking to build out a really critical infrastructure in terms of connectivity."