Flagstaff district scrambling to resolve cybersecurity issue

Flagstaff Unified School District officials are working this weekend to resolve a cybersecurity issue that forced closures of all schools Thursday and Friday.

Officials said Saturday on the district's website and on Facebook that they expect to announce Sunday whether schools will reopen Monday.

Officials said they were working to secure critical systems while investigating the origin and possible damage resulting from malware found Wednesday in the district's computer system.

Officials cut off computers' access to the internet and the Arizona Daily Sun reported that teachers and other district employees on Friday turned in their Windows devices so they could be scanned for contamination and have new malware protection installed.

Information technology personnel from Computer Community College and other organizations were helping the school district's own staff.