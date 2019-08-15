U of Vermont and Cold Regions lab sign cooperation agreement

The University of Vermont and a research branch of the Army Corps of Engineers that focuses on the science and engineering of cold regions have signed a cooperation agreement.

The deal between UVM and the Hanover, New Hampshire, based Cold Regions Research and Engineering Laboratory will lead to a wide range of education and research-oriented exchanges between the two organizations.

The agreement is designed to encourage and enhance study in the fields of science, technology, engineering and math at UVM by connecting students with the equipment and personnel at the lab.

Much of the work at the lab will be designed so students can receive academic credit for it.