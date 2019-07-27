Boise mayor backs away from facial recognition at City Hall

Boise Mayor David Bieter says the city will not use facial recognition technology to identify people banned from City Hall after criticism over the plan.

The Idaho Statesman reported that Bieter's office said Friday the city will not proceed with a $31,000 contract with Meridian-based CompuNet that he had authorized.

Lauren McLean, who is challenging Bieter in November, had said the decision to use the technology was a "step backward" and a disappointment for those who want more transparency from local elected officials.

Bieter administration officials had argued that using the technology would act as a security measure for the public-facing employees at City Hall.

No one is currently banned from City Hall.