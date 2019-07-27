Cool college class project: Build a single-engine airplane

Some Omaha community college students are putting their sheet metal lessons to work building an airplane.

The Metropolitan Community College students, two or more at a time, work on the plane four hours a day, five days a week for five weeks. Then another set of students takes over.

The workforce training manager for the college, Sam Dickson, says the students get 100 hours of training in basic skills.

The program is part of the Nebraska Community College Gap Assistance Program, which provides short-term training for people who are seeking a job or career.

A college administrator told the Omaha World-Herald that the Federal Aviation Administration will inspect the single-engine plane when it's finished.