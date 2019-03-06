Email caused ethics to become part of chancellor’s appraisal

FILE-In the Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018 file photo, University System of Maryland chancellor Robert Caret, left, speaks at a House of Delegates appropriations committee hearing, in Annapolis, Md. The email from Maryland’s university system chancellor about a jewelry company was so unusual, it prompted a top Virginia university official to write an aide to Chancellor Robert Caret, questioning its authenticity. Documents and emails obtained by The Associated Press show the 2017 email also triggered a chain of events that led his then-chief of staff to raise ethics concerns about Caret’s proposal to three university presidents that they consider university logo-branded charm bracelets by Pandora Jewelry. Patrick Semansky, File AP Photo