University researchers analyze data from Alaska earthquake

The magnitude 7.0 earthquake that rocked southcentral Alaska last month is providing a wealth of information for researchers at the University of Alaska Anchorage.
Anchorage television station KTUU reports that researchers are analyzing data captured during the powerful Nov. 30 quake.
Researchers collected perishable data from sources like ground fissures, building foundations and slope failures.
Scientists say the information collected is important for improvements to building codes.
Data was collected from various areas including Anchorage, Eagle River and the Matanuska-Susitna Borough.
The earthquake damaged roads and structures, but it caused no widespread catastrophic damage. It has been followed by thousands of aftershocks.
