West Virginia tech specialist wins Milken Educator Award

A West Virginia school technology specialist has earned a Milken Educator Award, which carries a $25,000 cash prize.
Officials from Milken Educator Awards and the state were on hand Tuesday at Mylan Park Elementary School in Morgantown as Jennifer Reaves was announced a 2018-19 recipient of the national recognition.
The award is the only one given in West Virginia this year. Recipients can use the funds however they choose.
Reaves is the school's dedicated technology integration specialist. She is a former second-grade teacher. She leads professional development for teachers and runs several coding and technology clubs for students.
West Virginia Superintendent of Schools Steven Paine attended the ceremony and said in a statement that Reaves "inspires everyone who has the opportunity to meet her."
