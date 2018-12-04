Should social media check be required to get a gun license?

In this photo taken from a video shot on Nov. 28, 2018, Steve Wohlleber talks about his problems with a new gun control bill before the New York state Legislature while working at American Tactical Systems’ indoor range in Green Island, New York. The bill would require handgun applicants to turn over log-in information so investigators could look at three years’ worth of Facebook, Snapchat, Twitter and Instagram postings. Google, Yahoo and Bing searches over the previous year also would be checked. Michael Hill AP Photo