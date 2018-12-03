State: Technology upgrade to benefit social services staff

Kentucky officials say a technology upgrade will allow state social workers to spend less time on paperwork.
The Cabinet for Health and Family Services says about 1,800 social workers and social services staff will receive tablets to replace laptop and desktop computers. Cabinet officials say the upgrade will save time and allow staff to better serve children and families.
The staff provides child welfare and adult safety services that require them to make welfare checks and supervised visitations. They also attend court hearings and case meetings. They'll use tablets to enter case information and stay connected to their offices.
Officials say about 200 tablets were assigned to Jefferson County in the initial allocation of devices.
The project is a collaborative effort between the cabinet and the Commonwealth Office of Technology.
