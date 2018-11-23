State police host cybersecurity training sessions

Rhode Island State Police are hosting a cybersecurity training session for local police information technology professionals and other critical infrastructure IT professionals.
Capt. John Alfred, who leads the department's Joint Cyber Task Force and Fusion Center, said the class that starts Tuesday and last three days consists of 30 participants who represent 18 municipalities, two state agencies and two critical infrastructure agencies.
The goal is to teach the various ways hackers use to compromise networks and the methodology for detecting, containing, eradicating and recovering from a breach or malware outbreak.
The training is a continuation of the Rhode Island State Police Joint Cyber Task Force's objective of strengthening state, local and critical infrastructure.
