North Dakota’s capital city has new mobile app

North Dakota's capital city has a new mobile app.
Bismarck spokeswoman Gloria David tells The Bismarck Tribune that the app is aimed at making it easier for residents to connect with the city, as well as provide quick access to meeting agendas and emergency information. It also can be used to make a water bill payment.
The "City of Bismarck" app is for smartphones, tablets and hand-held devices. Additional features include easy access to the city's social media accounts, department calendars, bid openings and employment opportunities.
