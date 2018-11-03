Sioux Falls upgrades text messaging system for snow alerts

Sioux Falls is launching a new snow alert text messaging system designed to notify residents about when their streets will be plowed after significant snowfalls.
The Argus Leader reports that the city is updating its text alert system to send up to one million text messages per hour, costing Sioux Falls roughly $44,000 a year. The system also allows the city's emergency manager to notify all of Sioux Falls or targeted geographic areas about hazards, disasters and evacuation orders.
Residents can text "SNOWALERT" to 888-777 in order to sign up for alerts.
Sioux Falls Emergency Manager Regan Smith says residents can get snow alerts that are more timely and useful than the previous system that took hours to notify the public. Smith says it can send 1,000 messages per second.
