ATP to try out video review technology at Next Gen Finals

FILE - In this Aug. 27, 2018, file photo, a serve clock is viewed during the U.S. Open tennis tournament match between Venus Williams and Svetlana Kuznetsova, of Russia, in New York. Like the serve clocks that made their Grand Slam debut in August at the U.S. Open after being tested at the 2017 Next Gen ATP Finals, another tennis innovation, video review for certain judgment calls by chair umpires, will be tried at the tournament for top 21-and-under men at Milan in November. Seth Wenig AP Photo