Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies now wearing body cameras

Sheriff's deputies in one of Alabama's largest counties are now armed with body cameras.
Al.com reports that Jefferson County's deputies are now wearing the equipment after nearly a year of testing and evaluating the technology.
Jefferson County Sheriff Mike Hale recently announced the deployment of the body cams and in-car cameras.
Supporters say that recording encounters between citizens and officers reduces police violence and protects officers by providing objective video evidence.
Skeptics say that body cameras create privacy concerns for officers and citizens.
