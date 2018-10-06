Honda demonstrates ‘smart intersection’ technology in Ohio

Honda and a central Ohio city have teamed up to display "smart intersection" technology designed to make pedestrians and motorists safer by sending audio and visual warnings about potential danger to small screens on vehicle windshields.
The Columbus Dispatch reports Honda and the city of Marysville debuted the technology Thursday. Honda has a manufacturing plant and other facilities in Marysville, which is part of the 33 Smart Mobility Corridor project to test advance highway technology along U.S. Route 33.
Smart intersections will have cameras atop traffic lights to send video images to a processor that will analyze potential problems from vehicles running red lights, pedestrians crossing streets and approaching emergency vehicles.
Ohio Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sihk) hailed the technology and said you can't put a price on saving lives.
