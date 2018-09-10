Forum to address rural broadband challenges

The public can attend a form on the challenges of funding broadband in rural Maine.
The Maine State Chamber of Commerce and the Telecommunications Association of Maine is hosting the Wednesday, Sept. 12, event in Rockport.
The Maine State Chamber of Commerce will discuss a recent report it helped issue that calls for the state to invest $100 million a year to expand broadband access across the state.
Other speakers from ConnectME Authority and the U.S. Agriculture Department will discuss Maine's own broadband action plan, and a federal internet connectivity program.
Comments