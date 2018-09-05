Arizona governor’s Senate pick reflects a cautious approach

FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2015, file photo, Republican Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey addresses the crowd after being sworn in during inauguration ceremonies at the Arizona Capitol in Phoenix. Arizona has developed a reputation over the past decade for being one of the country’s greatest political flashpoints, with divisive debates over immigration, rambunctious populists and a divided GOP. Ducey has navigated the state’s political waters with a buttoned-down approach. The onetime chief executive officer of ice cream chain Cold Stone Creamery on Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018, named former Sen. Jon Kyl to fill the seat vacated by the late John McCain. Ross D. Franklin, File AP Photo