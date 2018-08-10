Prohibited emails to telescope case judge prompts notice

FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2017, file photo, from left, Justice Paula Nakayama, Chief Justice Mark Recktenwald and Justices Sabrina McKenna and Michael Wilson preside at a hearing before the Hawaii Supreme Court in Honolulu. Hawaii Supreme Court Justice Michael Wilson weighing the fate of a controversial giant telescope says he received emails from a land board member who voted in favor of the project. Justice Wilson filed a notice saying he didn’t read the emails he received from Sam Gon last month. The notice reminds those involved in the case that communicating with justices is prohibited. (Craig T. Kojima/The Star-Advertiser via AP, Pool, File) Craig T. Kojima AP