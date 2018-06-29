Man accused of threatening to kill FCC chairman's family

FILE - In this Dec. 14, 2017, file photo, Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai arrives for an FCC meeting in Washington. Prosecutors say a Southern California man is accused of threatening to kill the family of Pai. Markara Man, of Norwalk, Calif., was arrested Friday, June 29, 2018, after he admitted that he made the threats because he was "angry" over the federal agency's attempt to repeal net neutrality rules and wanted to "scare" the chairman. Jacquelyn Martin, File AP Photo