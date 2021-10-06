Resources Connection: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Resources Connection Inc. (RGP) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $12.9 million.

The Irvine, California-based company said it had profit of 39 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 43 cents per share.

The consulting company posted revenue of $183.1 million in the period.

Resources Connection shares have risen 32% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $16.62, a climb of 42% in the last 12 months.