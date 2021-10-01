Midwest Economy: September state-by-state glance

The Institute for Supply Management, formerly the Purchasing Management Association, began formally surveying its membership in 1931 to gauge business conditions.

The Creighton Economic Forecasting Group uses the same methodology as the national survey to consult supply managers and business leaders. Creighton University economics professor Ernie Goss oversees the report.

The overall index ranges between 0 and 100. Growth neutral is 50, and a figure greater than 50 indicates growth in that factor over the next three to six months. A figure below 50 indicates decline.

Here are the state-by-state results for September:

Arkansas: The overall index declined to 60.0 from 69.3 in August. Components from the September survey of supply managers were: New orders at 64.1, production or sales at 54.4, delivery lead time at 81.7, inventories at 44.8, and employment at 54.8. “Average hourly wages for all manufacturing workers in Arkansas expanded by 4.9% over the last 12 months compared to 2.4% for the same period between 2019 and 2020,” Goss said.

Iowa: The overall index dropped to 62.8 from August's 68.2. Components were: New orders at 64.6, production, or sales, at 55.6, delivery lead time at 84.4, employment at 58.0, and inventories at 51.1. “Average hourly wages for all manufacturing workers in Iowa expanded by 1.7% over the last 12 months compared to 2.4% for the same period between 2019 and 2020,” Goss said.

Kansas: The overall index declined to 62.0 from 70.4 in August. Components were: New orders at 64.5, production or sales at 55.3, delivery lead time at 83.6, employment at 57.1, and inventories at 49.3. “Average hourly wages for all manufacturing workers in Kansas expanded by 2.2% over the last 12 months compared to 1.7% for the same period between 2019 and 2020,” Goss said.

Minnesota: The state's overall index dropped to 68.5 — a regional high for this month — from August’s 71.1. Components were: New orders at 65.7, production or sales at 58.1, delivery lead time at 90.1, inventories at 64.2, and employment at 64.5. “Average hourly wages for all manufacturing workers in Minnesota expanded by 2.4% over the last 12 months compared to 5.6% for the same period between 2019 and 2020,” Goss said.

Missouri: The overall index rose to 61.4 from 75.2 in August. Components were: New orders at 64.4, production or sales at 55.1, delivery lead time at 83.1, inventories at 48.0, and employment at 56.4. “Average hourly wages for all manufacturing workers in Missouri expanded by 2.2% over the last 12 months compared to 3.4% for the same period between 2019 and 2020,” Goss said.

Nebraska: The overall index sank to 65.5 from August's 68.6. Components of the index were: New orders at 65.1, production or sales at 56.8, delivery lead time at 87.1, inventories at 57.2, and employment at 61.1. “Average hourly wages for all manufacturing workers in Nebraska expanded by 1.1% over the last 12 months compared to 5.2% for the same period between 2019 and 2020,” Goss said.

North Dakota: The overall index slumped to 55.7, a regional low, from 63.6 in August. Components were: New orders at 63.3, production or sales at 52.6, delivery lead time at 77.4, employment at 50.0, and inventories at 35.1. “Average hourly wages for all manufacturing workers in North Dakota expanded by 4% over the last 12 months compared to 0.7% for the same period between 2019 and 2020,” Goss said.

Oklahoma: The overall index expanded above growth neutral in September. However, it sank to 58.6 from 68.4 in August. Components were: New orders at 63.9, production or sales at 53.9, delivery lead time at 80.3, inventories at 41.8, and employment at 53.3. “Average hourly wages for all manufacturing workers in Oklahoma expanded by 5.3% over the last 12 months compared to 1.4% for the same period between 2019 and 2020,” Goss said.

South Dakota: The overall index fell to 59.6 from 67.3 in August. Components were: New orders at 64.0, production or sales at 54.3, delivery lead time at 81.3, inventories at 43.9, and employment at 54.4. “Average hourly wages for all manufacturing workers in South Dakota expanded by 3.5% over the last 12 months compared to 1.3% for the same period between 2019 and 2020,” Goss said.